Meat Loaf

Main course – 4 portions

Servings 4 persons, Preparation time 10 minutes, Cooking time: 25 minutes
Vegetables
Nut-free
Main courses
30-60 minutes
Airfryer
Dairy-free
Meat

Ingredients

  • 400 g (lean) ground beef
  • 1 egg, lightly beaten
  • 3 tablespoons bread crumbs
  • 50 g salami or chorizo sausage, finely chopped
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon (fresh) thyme
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 2 mushrooms, thick slices

Directions

  • Preheat the AirFryer to 200°C.
  • Mix the ground meat in a bowl with the egg, bread crumbs, salami, onion, thyme, 1 teaspoon salt and a generous amount of pepper. Knead and mix thoroughly.
  • Transfer the ground meat to the pan or dish and smoothen the top. Press in the mushrooms and coat the top with olive oil.
  • Place the pan or dish in the basket and slide the basket into the AirFryer. Set the timer to 25 minutes and roast the meat loaf until nicely brown and done.
  • Leave the meat loaf to stand for at least 10 minutes before serving. Then cut the loaf into wedges. Tasty with fried potatoes and a salad.
