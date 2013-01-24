Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
Garment Steamers
Portable & Quick
Convenient & Efficient

    Minimum wrinkles
    Minimum effort

    ComfortTouch Plus
    Standing garment steamer

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    Get your clothes ready in no time with ComfortTouch Plus standing steamer. Easily refresh and de-wrinkle from top to bottom with the innovative FlexHead and extra-long StyleBoard. This standing clothes steamer heats up in seconds.

    ComfortTouch Plus

    Standing garment steamer

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    GC557_30 Handheld Steamer
    GC557_30 Handheld Steamer
    vertical-and-horizontal-icon
    Extra-long StyleBoard for better results from top to bottom
    smart flow icon
    Flexible steamer head for effortless steaming
    start-icon
    Ready to use in 45 seconds
    Suggested retail price: $399.99

    Why a standing steamer?

    A standing clothes steamer is perfect for delicates, quick touch-ups and tricky-to-iron items.

    Steam gently penetrates even the most delicate fabrics with no risk of scorching or burning — and no ironing board required. Standing steamers generate powerful steam for professional-quality results at home.

    Why a standing steamer?

    A standing clothes steamer is perfect for delicates, quick touch-ups and tricky-to-iron items.

     

    Steam gently penetrates even the most delicate fabrics with no risk of scorching or burning — and no ironing board required. Standing steamers generate powerful steam for professional-quality results at home.

    Click here to read moreRead less

    Get ready in no time with ComfortTouch Plus  

    Get ready in no time effortlessly

    What do other users say

    Be the first to review this item

    Cover more

    Extra support
    for wrinkle-free clothes

     

    Our extra-long StyleBoard offers a handy flat surface to give you added support as you steam clothes. Press the fabric between FlexHead steam plate and StyleBoard for easy, effective vertical steaming.

    more control less effort

    More control
    with less effort

     

    Our innovative FlexHead easily adjusts as you steam from top to  the bottom of your clothes, with less bending or kneeling. The flexible plate on the steamer head ensures more contact with the fabric so less steam escapes for more efficient results.

    5 steam settings

    Five steam settings
    for any fabric

     

    Different fabrics need different amounts of steam to look their best. With five steam settings to choose from, you'll always have the right amount —from delicates to thicker fabrics. Steamer heats up in 45 seconds so you can quickly steam.

    Find the best clothes steamer for you

    EasyTouch Plus

    EasyTouch Plus

    EasyTouch Plus

    $249.99*
    Garment Steamer
    Compare features
    ComfortTouch

    ComfortTouch

    ComfortTouch

    $399.99*
    Garment Steamer
    Compare features

    Power
    • 1600W
    • 2000W

    Continuous steam
    • Up to 32g/min
    • Up to 40g/min

    Steam settings
    • 5
    • 5

    Support accessory
    • Brush
    • Glove
    • Pleat Maker
    • Adjustable Pole
    • Garment Hanger
    • Brush
    • Glove
    • Garment Hanger

    Water tank capacity
    • 1.6L
    • 1.8L

    Special Technology
    • -
    • Flexhead
    • StyleBoard
    • Hang&Lock
    • Adjustable dual pole

    Calc Management
    • Easy de-calc
    • Easy de-calc
    * Suggested retail price

    Buy ComfortTouch Plus standing clothes steamer  

    clothes steamer
    Extra-long StyleBoard for effective dewrinkling
    Keep clothes hanger in place with Hang&Lock feature
    Removes odors and kills 99.9%* of bacteria with continuous steam
    Easily reach bottom of garments with flexible steamer head.
    Suggested retail price: $399.99

    * Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time. 

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

    Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.