The white/brown spots are limescale. They build up in appliances as the residue of minerals that are naturally contained in water, which fail to evaporate when water is heated. The harder the water, the faster scale builds up. Although it is not harmful as such, it is unsightly, hard to clean, and can impair the operation of appliances or damage their components if allowed to build up. It is recommended to descale the steriliser at least every 2 weeks to ensure that it works efficiently. Follow the instructions below on how to properly descale your device.