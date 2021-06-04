The Philips Nose Trimmer is a multifunctional device, which comfortably trims your nose, ear and eyebrow hair. Some models have a cutting head that comes with a double-sided cutting element and the blades are built within a protective guard ensuring that the blades will not be in direct contact with the skin. Allowing you to safely trim the hairs to a short length, giving you a clean look without risk of cuts or hair pulling. We advise you to always attach the eyebrow comb to the trimming head when trimming eyebrows. This will allow you to trim the hair to the desired hair length.
Watch this video to see how to use the trimmer. For more in-depth, detailed troubleshooting instructions, see the sections below.
Checking battery capacity
Your Philips Nose Trimmer could stop working once the battery has run out. To confirm this, perform the following actions:
Switch your nose hair trimmer off.
Detach the trimming head and switch on the trimmer.
Is the motor running and pin rotating? If no, the battery of the trimmer has run out.
Reattach the head to the trimmer and recharge the nose hair trimmer.
While charging your groomer, make sure that you use the original charger that came with your device. For further charging instructions, please refer to the user manual.
Trimmers with disposable batteries If you own a nose hair trimmer that runs on disposable AA batteries, it may be time to replace these. To solve this issue simply replace the battery with a new one. When replacing the battery, make sure that the + and - poles of the battery point in the right direction.
Cutting unit is blocked
If you have confirmed that your Philips Nose Trimmer is charged and it is still not working, then it may not be working because it is dirty and the cutting unit is blocked. We advise that you clean your nose trimmer after each use for optimal performance.
Follow our cleaning advice below.
Switch on your nose trimmer and rinse the trimming head of the nose trimmer with lukewarm water. Then switch the appliance off again.
If rinsing the trimming head under the tap is not sufficient, immerse the trimming head in a glass with warm water for a few minutes. Do not put the handle of the trimmer in the water, as this can damage its internal machinery.
If this does not help, detach the nose hair trimmer attachment and soak this part separately in water for 8 hours.
Carefully shake off excess water and let the trimmer air dry.
For best results, clean your nose trimmer after each use and lubricate the trimming head with a drop of sewing machine oil every six months.
If you have tried the advice above but your nose trimmer still does not work, then please contact us for further assistance.
Trimming length
After using the nose trimmer, it is normal to see remaining hairs. The hairs will be cut to a short length so the remaining hairs will continue to provide safe and comfortable protection (as a defence system to keep particles out of the body). When using the trimmer, make sure that the side with the cutting element touches the hair by rotating the trimming head around.
Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
Look on the box
Look inside the product
Look on the product
Look on the manual
Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
Search results for {words} ({number} products)
We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.