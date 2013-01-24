Home
new Philips S7000

A shaver that adapts to your needs. 

With SkinIQ technology, every shave is your personalized shave.
S7000 Philips Shaver in use
Shave the way that feels right for you

  Cleaning required

    Cleaning needed

    Your shaver shows you when it needs cleaning.
    More about cleaning
  SkinIQ

    SkinIQ is active

    Intelligent SkinIQ technology detects your hair density and shaving motion, then automatically adapts to you.
  Motion control sensor

    Motion Control sensor

    Your shaver includes Motion Control sensing. As you're shaving, this feature senses your movements and reports back on whether you have the correct technique or a less effective technique— Designed so that you get the best shave with fewer passes.
    Explore feature
  Real time personalised guidance

    Connect to your GroomTribe app

    With The GroomTribe App, you'll receive insights about your technique as well as personalized advice for your shaving routines and statistics.
    Explore feature
  Travel lock

    Travel lock is on

    The travel lock is specifically for when you're on the move. Keep your shaver from turning on in your luggage by pressing the on/off button for 3 seconds.
    Charging S7000

    Charging
    your S7000

    Fully charged within 1 hour
    5 minute quick charge for 1 full shave
    60 minutes of use on a full charge
    Quick Clean Pod

    Quick Clean Pod

    The smallest cleaning pod in the world.
    Sleek, powerful and out of the way.
    Deep cleans your S7000 in just 1 minute.
    More about the Quick Clean Pod
    Cleaning under the tap

    the best shave for you

    GroomTribe App

    Improve your shaving technique with real-time guidance.
    Find personalized shaving advice and tips.
    Find a new beard style and get guidance on how to create it.
    Download the app here
    App store
    Google play store
    Replacement parts

    Our cleaning cartridges are made for for the NEW Quick Clean Pod, built to be 10 times* more hygienic than water for an efficient and thorough cleaning.

    *with cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge
    Get it here
    Cleaning cartridges
    Get it here
    Replacement parts

