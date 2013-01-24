It is very easy to find the name if your steam generator iron. Just look at the right or left side of your steam generator iron. The name of your product is written there such as PerfectCare Elite, PerfectCare Performer etc.
Remove the knob. Let the water and scale particles flow out.
We recommend using tap or demineralized water for all Philips steam generators and irons. Demineralized water is the best option to prevent limestone build up in your iron.
Please never use ironing or perfumed water in your Philips steam generator iron. By using these, your iron gets contaminated and might get damaged or fail.
It might happen that the descaling routing is not fully completed and so the reset was not done successfully. (Smart Calc Clean function)
Conduct the descaling activity again and ensure the process is completed. When the descaling routine is completed, your iron will reset and the descaling light will switch off automatically. (Easy De-Calc function)
If the issue remains or you have any questions, please always feel free to contact Philips Consumer Care
After you finish the descaling routine and start ironing again, you might still experience water coming out of the soleplate and no (or low) steaming. This happens if your iron still contains water from the descaling routine.
To solve this and remove the water from the system, please press the steam button continuously for at least 30 seconds: You will hear a pumping sound, and once all water is removed you will notice steam being generated.
