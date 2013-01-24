Search terms
High-quality LUXEON® LED rechargeable compact lamp
The Philips PEN20S is a compact penlight, ideal for quick inspection jobs. Its 4 high-quality LEDs provide a bright, natural white light of 6,000K, producing up to 200lm, plus a 100lm spotlight. Recharge via USB and use hands-free. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Philips PEN20S produces a 6,000K natural white light that improves visual comfort and reduces eye strain for fatigue-free working.
The main beam on the Philips PEN20S has two output levels. For everyday use and extended battery life, Eco mode provides you with a bright 100-lumen output. With Boost mode, you get an intense 200 lumen but shorter battery life. This flexibility allows you to choose the right light for the job at hand.
The Philips PEN20S comes with a versatile 80° beam angle, perfect for lighting up the area in front of you. There's also a built-in 100-lumen spotlight for quick inspection jobs. Together, they offer a 20/20 view of what you're doing.
When you’re busy working, it’s easy to drop and damage your equipment. That’s why it’s important the tools you use are built to last. The Philips PEN20S is water- and dust-resistant (IP54 rating). It's also IK07-rated to withstand impacts and drops from a height of up to 1.5 meters.
The Philips PEN20S is equipped with an advanced rechargeable battery. In Eco mode, you’ll get a bright 100-lumen beam for up to 4 hours of continuous use (the same applies to the 100-lumen spotlight). In Boost mode, you'll get an intense 200-lumen beam for about 2 hours of continuous use. A full battery charge takes just 2 hours using a standard micro-USB connector. A USB cable is provided in the pack, and the device is compatible with most USB chargers on the market.
With its built-in 80° swivel clip, you can easily hang the Philips PEN20S where you’re working. Or if you’re checking an engine, use the PEN20S's magnet to position the light just where you need it, and keep both hands free to get the job done.
