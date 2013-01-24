Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Philips Sonicare AirFloss

Interdental - Nozzles

HX8012/05
Sonicare
Find support for this product
Sonicare
  • Don’t floss? Then AirFloss. Don’t floss? Then AirFloss. Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Sonicare AirFloss Interdental - Nozzles

    HX8012/05
    Find support for this product

    Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.

    Removes plaque where brushing can’t

    • w/ 2 Nozzles
    An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

    An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

    Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit. After three months of using AirFloss, 96% of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week.*

    Guidance tip ensures correct placement

    Guidance tip ensures correct placement

    The slim angled nozzle and guidance tip make finding the correct placement easy. Just slide along the tooth’s surface near the gum line until the tip fits into the groove between the teeth.

    Air and micro-droplet technology

    Air and micro-droplet technology

    Nozzle designed for easy access to hard-to-reach areas

    Slim, angled nozzle designed for easy access to hard-to-reach areas

    Technical Specifications

    • Ease of use

      Nozzle attachment
      Easily snaps on and off

    • Items included

      AirFloss Nozzle
      2

    • Cleaning performance

      Nozzles
      Best results change every 6mos

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

        • US Patients; A 3-Month In-Home Use Test to Assess Product Usage Using Philips Sonicare AirFloss. S. Krell, A. Kaler, J. Wei