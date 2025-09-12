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2 year warranty
Electric toothbrushes
All series
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 Rechargeable toothbrush
Discontinued
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HX9914/60
HX991B
HX991W
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Data Act Document
All (18)
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
How do I enable or disable the pressure sensor on my Sonicare?
Can I sync the Sonicare app with the Apple Health app?
Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
My brush head is difficult to attach or remove.
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
My Sonicare toothbrush is not vibrating
My Sonicare toothbrush is not charging
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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