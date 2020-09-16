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2 year warranty

All series

  • Complete care for your oral health
  • Complete care for your oral health
  • Complete care for your oral health
  • Complete care for your oral health
  • Complete care for your oral health
  • Complete care for your oral health
  • Complete care for your oral health
  • Complete care for your oral health
  • Complete care for your oral health
  • Complete care for your oral health
  • Complete care for your oral health
  • Complete care for your oral health
  • Complete care for your oral health
  • Complete care for your oral health
  • Complete care for your oral health
  • Complete care for your oral health
  • Complete care for your oral health
  • Complete care for your oral health

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000Rechargeable toothbrush

HX9914/60

HX991B

HX991W

4

| (179) Reviews

Available in

Black and White
Black and White
Pink
Pink

Complete care for your oral health

Enjoy complete oral care with the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Electric Toothbrush - for up to 100% more stain removal**. Its app-connected technology tracks your brushing habits, helping you care for your oral health.

See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation [master-dcc2cb6d120c4b58b968b28400b191a1] [com-mig]

Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide

Gently removes up to 10x more plaque*

Complete care for your oral health

  • 10x more plaque removal*

  • Up to 100% more stain removal **

  • Pressure sensor

  • 4 modes & 3 intensities

100% more stain removal in 3 days*

100% more stain removal in 3 days*

Deep cleaning needs a special approach and this C3 brush head uses a cluster of dense, stiff bristles at its center in pentagonal shape to whiten and polish your teeth, for up to 100% more stain removal in three days. It also removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

Sonicare Fluid Action

Sonicare Fluid Action

Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Help protect your gums with our pressure sensor

Help protect your gums with our pressure sensor

It's easy to brush too hard, so this Philips Sonicare toothbrush has a smart optic sensor to detect excessive pressure. If you're brushing too hard, it will let you know trough gentle vibrations as a reminder to ease-off the pressure to help your gums stay protected.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

179

Reviews

16/09/2020

New Zealand

New Zealand

Efficient Cleaning

Never before have my teeth felt as clean as when leaving a dental hygienist from just using a toothbrush. This Sonicare product is exceptiional.

Pros

Efficiency and ease of use

Cons

none

This review was made for DiamondClean 9000 HX9912/17 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

Date of Use 2020-08-16

This review was made for DiamondClean 9000 HX9912/17 Sonic electric toothbrush with app

Date of Use 2020-08-16

01/04/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Phillips Toothbrush

Absolutely effective dental equipment. Solid strong durable with an inbuilt charger under the toothbrush casewith a USB port.

Pros

Durable

Cons

Replacement toothbrush heads are too expensive much too expensive

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean 9000 HX9913 Rechargeable toothbrush

Date of Use 2024-03-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean 9000 HX9913 Rechargeable toothbrush

Date of Use 2024-03-01

22/07/2026

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Love my Diamond Clean 9000

I absolutely love my Diamond Clean 9000 toothbrush! This is my second one (my other one broke after many years of use) and I had to replace it with the same one. It gets my teeth so clean and I wouldn't be without it. The Phillips is so much better than other brands too. I highly recommend the 9000 if you are trying to choose between the different toothbrushes.

Pros

Sparkling clean teeth, whitens teeth

Cons

Brush head change alert comes on too early

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean 9000 HX9912/63 Rechargeable toothbrush

Date of Use 2026-05-15

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean 9000 HX9912/63 Rechargeable toothbrush

Date of Use 2026-05-15

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Disclaimers

  1. vs. a manual toothbrush.

  2. in White+ mode using a leading whitening toothpaste in 3 days.