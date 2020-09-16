2 year warranty
Discontinued
HX9914/60
HX991B
HX991W
Available in
Complete care for your oral health
Enjoy complete oral care with the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Electric Toothbrush - for up to 100% more stain removal**. Its app-connected technology tracks your brushing habits, helping you care for your oral health.
Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
10x more plaque removal*
Up to 100% more stain removal **
Pressure sensor
4 modes & 3 intensities
Deep cleaning needs a special approach and this C3 brush head uses a cluster of dense, stiff bristles at its center in pentagonal shape to whiten and polish your teeth, for up to 100% more stain removal in three days. It also removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.
It's easy to brush too hard, so this Philips Sonicare toothbrush has a smart optic sensor to detect excessive pressure. If you're brushing too hard, it will let you know trough gentle vibrations as a reminder to ease-off the pressure to help your gums stay protected.
4.0
of 5
179
Reviews
A Fan
16/09/2020
New Zealand
Efficient Cleaning
Never before have my teeth felt as clean as when leaving a dental hygienist from just using a toothbrush. This Sonicare product is exceptiional.
Pros
Efficiency and ease of use
Cons
none
This review was made for DiamondClean 9000 HX9912/17 Sonic electric toothbrush with app
Date of Use 2020-08-16
This review was made for DiamondClean 9000 HX9912/17 Sonic electric toothbrush with app
Date of Use 2020-08-16
S333DOL
01/04/2025
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Phillips Toothbrush
Absolutely effective dental equipment. Solid strong durable with an inbuilt charger under the toothbrush casewith a USB port.
Pros
Durable
Cons
Replacement toothbrush heads are too expensive much too expensive
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean 9000 HX9913 Rechargeable toothbrush
Date of Use 2024-03-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean 9000 HX9913 Rechargeable toothbrush
Date of Use 2024-03-01
Krist R
22/07/2026
Australia
Verified buyer
Love my Diamond Clean 9000
I absolutely love my Diamond Clean 9000 toothbrush! This is my second one (my other one broke after many years of use) and I had to replace it with the same one. It gets my teeth so clean and I wouldn't be without it. The Phillips is so much better than other brands too. I highly recommend the 9000 if you are trying to choose between the different toothbrushes.
Pros
Sparkling clean teeth, whitens teeth
Cons
Brush head change alert comes on too early
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean 9000 HX9912/63 Rechargeable toothbrush
Date of Use 2026-05-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean 9000 HX9912/63 Rechargeable toothbrush
Date of Use 2026-05-15
vs. a manual toothbrush.
in White+ mode using a leading whitening toothpaste in 3 days.