About the research — The international research was carried out by OnePoll on behalf of Philips in November 2023 with 12,000 mums with children aged 0-3 in each the following countries: US, France, India, Indonesia, Poland, Türkiye, Brazil, Germany (total of 12,000 mum respondents). The research also includes questions asked to 2000 members of the general population (weighted to be Nationally Representative on the basis of age/gender/region) in each of the same countries as listed above (total of 16,000 general population respondents).