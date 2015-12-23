Philips AVENT - Storing expressed milk

Search terms
Keep your expressed milk fresh by storing it in sterilised feeding bottles. Philips AVENT feeding bottles all come with secure tops to seal in the freshness and make breast milk storage fuss free.
Your expressed milk can be stored in the fridge for up to 24 hours, or in the freezer for up to 3 months. Place it on the fridge shelf, rather than in the door, to ensure it is kept at a constant temperature.
After thawing, frozen breastmilk can be stored in the fridge for up to 12 hours. You can also use disposable cups for storing milk, but don’t forget to write the date on it so you know when it was expressed.
Make sure you don’t use a microwave to defrost or warm expressed milk, as hot spots could burn your baby.
It’s recommended that you throw away any milk that's left in your baby's bottle after each feed.
