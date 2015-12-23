Philips AVENT - Toddler food - a balanced diet

Stay clear of meals that are high in fat and salt. Convenience foods and ready meals are best given sparingly, unless they are specially made for young children.

Don’t give your toddler diet or slimming food. Low calorie foods are not suitable for toddlers as they need extra calories to fuel their growth.

Healthy, wholesome family food is the best option. It's nutritious and economical, allowing you to make large batches of meals and then separate them into individual portions for storage in the refrigerator and freezer.