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2 year warranty

All series

  • Create your look with less passes and more comfort*
  • Create your look with less passes and more comfort*
  • Create your look with less passes and more comfort*
  • Create your look with less passes and more comfort*
  • Create your look with less passes and more comfort*
  • Create your look with less passes and more comfort*
  • Create your look with less passes and more comfort*
  • Create your look with less passes and more comfort*
  • Create your look with less passes and more comfort*
  • Create your look with less passes and more comfort*
  • Create your look with less passes and more comfort*
  • Create your look with less passes and more comfort*
  • Create your look with less passes and more comfort*
  • Create your look with less passes and more comfort*
  • Create your look with less passes and more comfort*
  • Create your look with less passes and more comfort*
  • Create your look with less passes and more comfort*
  • Create your look with less passes and more comfort*

OneBlade 360 360 Replacement blade

QP420/50

4.4

| (1717) Reviews | 88% recommend this product

Create your look with less passes and more comfort*

Shape. Shave. Simple. Create your look with less passes and more comfort*. The 360 blade flexes to stay close on every curve and is designed to shave any length of hair on your face. OneBlade to do it all.

See all benefits
Philips OneBlade #1 Number 1 Brand logo

Choose Philips OneBlade, from the #1 Preferred electric Grooming Brand1

Compatible products
OneBlade 360

OneBlade 360
Face

QP2734/20

OneBlade 360 with Connectivity

OneBlade 360 with Connectivity
Face + Body

QP4631/65

OneBlade Pro 360

OneBlade Pro 360
Face + Body

QP6541/15

For Face

Create your look with less passes and more comfort*

  • OneBlade's dual protection system

  • 2 x 360 Blade

  • Fits on all OneBlade Handles

  • Each blade lasts up to 4 months **

Cuts through hair, not your confidence

Cuts through hair, not your confidence

OneBlade’s unique technology is built to make grooming feel easy. Its fast-moving cutter (12.000 x/min) powers through hair quickly and efficiently, whether you’re trimming stubble, shaping your beard or shaving longer hairs.

Follows every curve, face to body

Follows every curve, face to body

Jawline, chin, neck, chest - not every area is flat, and OneBlade knows it. The flexible 360 Blade moves in every direction to follow your contours, helping you reach tricky spots with fewer passes and more comfort*.

Blades made to last**, easy to replace

Blades made to last**, easy to replace

OneBlade's durable stainless steel blades are designed for long lasting sharpness. For best results, replace your blade every 4 months**.

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

1717

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

21/08/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very good shaving experience, no cuts or bruises excellent experience

Pros

Easy to use and good experience and very good after shave look

Cons

Nothing so far except blades are a bit expensive

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2734/23 Face

Date of Use 2026-08-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2734/23 Face

Date of Use 2026-08-17

28/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Quick and easy of use

Ease of use, quick and simple even when your in a rush

Pros

Quick and easy to use

Cons

Remember to charge and not ease to get new blades in ahops

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP1424/65 Gift Pack

Date of Use 2026-07-26

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP1424/65 Gift Pack

Date of Use 2026-07-26

04/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Compact and well desinged

Very modern design. Very compact. Very precision tool which can give both a close shave and a trim.seems to hold charge well. Only came with one blade attachment, but does the job well. No issues at all.

This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2734/30 Face

Date of Use 2026-05-16

This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2734/30 Face

Date of Use 2026-05-16

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 

  1. vs Original blade

  2. For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.