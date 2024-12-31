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New

CENTURYBluetooth® turntable

TAV9000F/61

The Tina

All the heart. All the soul. Give power to the music you love with the all-in-one Bluetooth® turntable that spins, streams, and tunes in to the radio too. You get head-turning retro looks—and epic built-in speakers for huge stereo sound.

See all benefits

The Tina

  • Retro design, modern sound

  • 240 W max (120 W RMS)

  • 2-speed turntable

  • FM radio, Bluetooth® 5.4

Looks from back then, sound from now

Looks from back then, sound from now

Bold mid-century looks tip the hat to legendary Philips radio designs from the 1930s and 1950s, while that rich powerful sound grounds you in the here and now. Retro details like the wooden exterior and scooped speaker grille sit perfectly alongside modern conveniences like Bluetooth® and our handy companion app.

Incredibly powerful sound from built-in speakers

Incredibly powerful sound from built-in speakers

Get down to a soul-shaking 240 W max (120 W RMS) of rich, warm sound when streaming or grooving to the radio—and go to 120 W max (60 W RMS) when spinning records. Two large drivers and two tweeters combine with a bass woofer and bass-reflex port to fill the air with soaring highs, expressive mids, and controlled, powerful lows.

2-speed belt-driven turntable. Built to handle the power

2-speed belt-driven turntable. Built to handle the power

You can spin vinyl at 33 1/3 or 45 rpm on the die-cast aluminium platter, and the dust cover is removable if you prefer The Tina without it. A counterweighted aluminium tonearm and an anti-vibration mechanism ensure the replaceable Audio-Technica stylus tracks the grooves just right: at maximum volume, the party will be jumping, but your records won’t.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast™ word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.