2 year warranty
In some situations, it is possible to restore a brushing streak in the Sonicare For Kids app.
If you are still experiencing issues with the Sonicare For Kids app, please reach out to us directly at Contact Philips Support | Philips for further assistance.
The information on this page applies to the following models: HX6321/03.
In which countries is the Philips Sonicare For Kids app available?
How do I restore my brushing streak in the Sonicare For Kids App?
Can I use my Sonicare AirFloss charger to charge my toothbrush?
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
What happens to my Sonicare For Kids app data if I switch devices?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
What do the battery status lights indicate on my Sonicare toothbrush?
Why does my Philips Sonicare app require permissions?
How long should my Sonicare toothbrush battery last?
Where can I purchase accessories for my Sonicare toothbrush?
Can I use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush in the shower?
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?
Can I use my Sonicare charger with other toothbrushes?
What are the brushing modes for my Sonicare toothbrush?
Can I replace the battery of my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I register my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I charge my Sonicare toothbrush?
How to recalibrate Philips Sonicare toothbrush pressure sensor settings
How to clean my Philips Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I use my Sonicare toothbrush with braces?
How do I connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app?
How do I use my Sonicare toothbrush?