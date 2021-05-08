2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAT1215BL/97
Always ready to go
Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 18 hours play time.
6mm drivers/ closed-back
Bluetooth®
No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.
The small charging case couldn't be more convenient, and these true wireless headphones are also resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
JKKHO
08/05/2021
Malaysia
Value buy for budget earbud
With the price of below RM 130 and with warranty of 1 year this earbud would considered as acceptable.
Cons
Item would be better with USB type C charging port
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1215BL In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2021-04-08
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1215BL In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2021-04-08