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Discontinued

1000 seriesIn-ear true wireless headphones

TAT1215BK/97

3.5

| (10) Reviews

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Always ready to go

Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 18 hours play time.

See all benefits

Always ready to go

  • 6mm drivers/ closed-back

  • Bluetooth®

6 mm neodymium drivers. Clear sound, punchy bass

Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant

The small charging case couldn't be more convenient, and these true wireless headphones are also resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

10

Reviews

3
2

18/01/2023

Australia

Australia

I love these.

In my opinion these are brilliant ear buds. I have beats and samsung earbuds however these are the only ones I use. They never fall out on a run or disconnect. Easy to pause and play. Keep their charge for hours. Highly recommend these Phillips 1000 series earbud.

Pros

Long battery life, user friendly

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1000 series TAT1215BK In-ear true wireless headphones

Date of Use 2022-01-18

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1000 series TAT1215BK In-ear true wireless headphones

Date of Use 2022-01-18

25/05/2022

Australia

Australia

Impressed

Good for the price. Never had 1 drop out so dont kno wat these clowns r on about. Fell out of ear going 80km an hour and still works fine.

Pros

Robust. They r cheap sound good and battery seems good

Cons

Bit large

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1000 series TAT1215BK In-ear true wireless headphones

Date of Use 2021-11-25

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1000 series TAT1215BK In-ear true wireless headphones

Date of Use 2021-11-25

28/01/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

This Product is insanely COOL

These headphones are beyond a doubt the best that have entered my ear because of the way they combine bass and tweeter sound. They are exceptional. Guess what. When they're on standby i can still hear the birds chirp

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1000 series TAT1215BK In-ear true wireless headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1000 series TAT1215BK In-ear true wireless headphones

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