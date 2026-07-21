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2 year warranty
Headphones
All series
BASS+ Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
Discontinued
Support
SHB3075WT/00
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Quick start guide
Localized commercial leaflet
All (3)
Can I use the Philips headphone for voice calls via PC?
Can I use the Philips Bluetooth headphone with a computer?
Will I experience Bluetooth interference with my Philips headset?
Troubleshooting for pairing and connecting problem
Cannot stream music via BT from PC with Windows Vista
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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