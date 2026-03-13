2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
FC8385/71
Discontinued
How do I know if the dust bag in my Philips Vacuum is full?
Where can I find the crevice tool in my Performer Compact?
Are the accessories of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner compatible with other models?
Where is the model/serial number of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
How to clean the brush of my Philips Performer Compact
How should I clean the filter of my Philips vacuum cleaner?
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner indicates the dust bag is full
I cannot close the cover of my Philips Performer Compact
The dust bag compartment of my Philips Vacuum is dirty
The suction power of my bagged Philips vacuum has decreased
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner does not switch on
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner produces an unusual sound
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner is overheating
My Philips vacuum cleaner has low suction power
I feel electric shocks when using my Philips vacuum cleaner