ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Performer Compact Vacuum cleaner with bag FC8385/71
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Performer Compact Vacuum cleaner with bag FC8385/71
  • Front Product Photo Philips Performer Compact Vacuum cleaner with bag FC8385/71
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Performer Compact Vacuum cleaner with bag FC8385/71
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Performer Compact Vacuum cleaner with bag FC8385/71
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Performer Compact Vacuum cleaner with bag FC8385/71
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Performer Compact Vacuum cleaner with bag
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Performer Compact Vacuum cleaner with bag FC8385/71
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Performer Compact Vacuum cleaner with bag
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Performer Compact Vacuum cleaner with bag
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Performer Compact Vacuum cleaner with bag FC8385/71
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Performer Compact Vacuum cleaner with bag FC8385/71
  • Front Product Photo Philips Performer Compact Vacuum cleaner with bag FC8385/71
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Performer Compact Vacuum cleaner with bag FC8385/71
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Performer Compact Vacuum cleaner with bag FC8385/71
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Performer Compact Vacuum cleaner with bag FC8385/71
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Performer Compact Vacuum cleaner with bag
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Performer Compact Vacuum cleaner with bag FC8385/71
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Performer Compact Vacuum cleaner with bag
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Performer Compact Vacuum cleaner with bag

Discontinued

Performer CompactVacuum cleaner with bag

FC8385/71

3.5

| (16) Reviews

2 awards

Full performance. High suction power.

The new Philips Performer Compact vacuum cleaner delivers top cleaning performance with minimum effort. AirflowMax technology keeps the suction power stronger for longer. The ExtraClean nozzle removes dust efficiently on all floors.

See all benefits

Compact yet powerful with AirflowMax technology

Full performance. High suction power.

  • 2000 W

  • Super Clean Air filter

  • 3L

1800 W motor for strong suction power

1800 W motor for strong suction power

1800 W motor generates strong suction power for excellent cleaning results.

Revolutionary AirflowMax technology for strong suction power

Revolutionary AirflowMax technology for strong suction power

The unique AirflowMax technology keeps the suction power stronger for longer* to use the bag to the very end. The technology is build around the optimization of three key elements: 1) Unique ribs profile inside the dust chamber to maximize airflow around the dustbag and enable the use of the entire bag surface. 2) Specially designed dust chamber capacity that allows the dustbag to fully unfold uniformly. 3) High quality, non-clogging fibre structures in the dustbag absorb dust without blocking the pores, thus avoiding a reduction in suction power.

New ExtraClean nozzle for thorough cleaning on all floors

New ExtraClean nozzle for thorough cleaning on all floors

The new ExtraClean nozzle delivers a thorough cleanning on all types of floors. The nozzle is designed with a large front opening to pick up big crumbs, while at the same time it seals closely to the floor to ensure a good pick-up of the fine dust.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Awards

  • Image of VRS_AWARD-612378
  • Image of VRS_AWARD-961262

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

16

Reviews

2

06/06/2016

New Zealand

New Zealand

So compact yet powerful

I was searching for a little vacuum cleaner to fit in my small cupboard. I found this and it has not disappointed yet after 2 weeks. so powerful yet small in size.

This review was made for Performer Compact FC8385/71 Vacuum cleaner with bag

This review was made for Performer Compact FC8385/71 Vacuum cleaner with bag

04/04/2016

New Zealand

New Zealand

Such a powerful vac!

Just bought one of these from Farmers (in NZ) on sale. Was super surprised and impressed by the powerful suction of it on first try. Based on my first go with it, I certainly recommend it. Plus, it looks very trendy with an LED line on the vac to indicate it is turned on.

This review was made for Performer Compact FC8385/71 Vacuum cleaner with bag

This review was made for Performer Compact FC8385/71 Vacuum cleaner with bag

02/08/2020

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

good buy !

The peformer compact vaccum cleaner FC8383/61 does it job very well. It has great suction power and the floor is very clean after vacuuming. The only bane is that the machine is quite loud but i guess this is because of the powerful suction feature. As it comes with a dust bag, I need not have to empty it after each use....time saving. Its a good purchase and will recommend to anyone who is into really clean floorings. From: a satisfied customer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Performer Compact FC8383/61 Vacuum cleaner with bag

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Performer Compact FC8383/61 Vacuum cleaner with bag

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Compared to s-bag Classic paper