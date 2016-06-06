The vacuum cleaner works well and cleans effectively. It does what it was meant to do very well. Although it was a little loud but it was bearable. So not really complaining about it. However, there is a part of the vacuum cleaner which I thought could have been better. The handle and tube come with an attached brush which can be extended or retracted as required. It was meant to be convenient (which it is) but it is fixed in position near the handle. What this means is that the brush is effective only for areas that are about arms length. I would have preferred the brush to be detachable so that I can fix it on the longest end of the tube to reach high areas like corners of the ceiling. Unfortunately for this design, I would have to look for a separate brush attachment for high areas.