2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC8385/71
Full performance. High suction power.
The new Philips Performer Compact vacuum cleaner delivers top cleaning performance with minimum effort. AirflowMax technology keeps the suction power stronger for longer. The ExtraClean nozzle removes dust efficiently on all floors.
2000 W
Super Clean Air filter
3L
1800 W motor generates strong suction power for excellent cleaning results.
The unique AirflowMax technology keeps the suction power stronger for longer* to use the bag to the very end. The technology is build around the optimization of three key elements: 1) Unique ribs profile inside the dust chamber to maximize airflow around the dustbag and enable the use of the entire bag surface. 2) Specially designed dust chamber capacity that allows the dustbag to fully unfold uniformly. 3) High quality, non-clogging fibre structures in the dustbag absorb dust without blocking the pores, thus avoiding a reduction in suction power.
The new ExtraClean nozzle delivers a thorough cleanning on all types of floors. The nozzle is designed with a large front opening to pick up big crumbs, while at the same time it seals closely to the floor to ensure a good pick-up of the fine dust.
Awards
3.5
of 5
16
Reviews
mossiha
06/06/2016
New Zealand
So compact yet powerful
I was searching for a little vacuum cleaner to fit in my small cupboard. I found this and it has not disappointed yet after 2 weeks. so powerful yet small in size.
This review was made for Performer Compact FC8385/71 Vacuum cleaner with bag
This review was made for Performer Compact FC8385/71 Vacuum cleaner with bag
nzlotrfan
04/04/2016
New Zealand
Such a powerful vac!
Just bought one of these from Farmers (in NZ) on sale. Was super surprised and impressed by the powerful suction of it on first try. Based on my first go with it, I certainly recommend it. Plus, it looks very trendy with an LED line on the vac to indicate it is turned on.
This review was made for Performer Compact FC8385/71 Vacuum cleaner with bag
This review was made for Performer Compact FC8385/71 Vacuum cleaner with bag
GT301
02/08/2020
Singapore
Verified buyer
good buy !
The peformer compact vaccum cleaner FC8383/61 does it job very well. It has great suction power and the floor is very clean after vacuuming. The only bane is that the machine is quite loud but i guess this is because of the powerful suction feature. As it comes with a dust bag, I need not have to empty it after each use....time saving. Its a good purchase and will recommend to anyone who is into really clean floorings. From: a satisfied customer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Performer Compact FC8383/61 Vacuum cleaner with bag
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Performer Compact FC8383/61 Vacuum cleaner with bag
Compared to s-bag Classic paper