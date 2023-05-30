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My Philips Vacuum Cleaner produces an unusual sound

If your Philips Vacuum Cleaner produces an unusual sound, read our troubleshooting advice below to solve this issue.

The information on this page applies to the following models: FC9728/01, FC9350/71, FC9351/71. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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