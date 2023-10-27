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2 year warranty

All series

Water filter pitcher

Discontinued

Support

Water filter pitcher

AWP2936BLT/79

Water filter pitcher

Discontinued

Go to shop

Available in

Mint green
Mint green
Bright white
Bright white
Misty blue
Misty blue

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Manuals & Documentation

Localized Commercial Leaflet

  • PDF file, 274.8 kB
  • 27 October 2023

User Manual

  • PDF file, 48.7 MB
  • 3 October 2022

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