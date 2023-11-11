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Discontinued

GoZeroSmart UV-C LED purification bottle

AWP2788YL/79

3.7

| (49) Reviews

1 award

Available in

Baby blue
Baby blue
Matte black
Matte black
Pine green
Pine green
Sunshine yellow
Sunshine yellow

Go Pure, Go Cold, Go Hot, Go Anywhere!

Bye, single-use plastic bottles. Bye, smelly reusable bottles. Hello, self-cleaning smart bottle!

See all benefits

Go Pure, Go Cold, Go Hot, Go Anywhere!

  • 20oz/590ml

  • UV sterilization

  • Stainless steel, insulated

  • Sunshine yellow

Stay hydrated with a cleaner bottle and worry-free water

A clean and odor-free bottle, thanks to the UV-C LED technology which prevents smell from growing by destroying the DNA of odor-causing bacteria. It's also a portable water purification device and perfect for outdoors and traveling - it provides safe drinking water by eliminating up to 99.999% of waterborne pathogens.*

Bottle remains clean and water stays fresh

The UV-C LED light automatically activates every 2 hours to keep your bottle clean and water fresh.

Easily recharge the bottle with the magnetic USB cable

The battery lasts for up to 1 month, and can easily be recharged with the magnetic USB cable.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

49

Reviews

11/11/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Just great

Great price with respect to the Lark bottle, works well with cold and hot water ( below ~60), charges fast and battery lasts long. If I lose it, I will buy the same again

Pros

Easy to use

Cons

Get worried that the contact with the charging terminal is not well made. Bottle diameter is large and may not be user friendly if you are in a moving sailing boat or trying to drink when lying down

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GoZero AWP2788BK Hydration bottle

Date of Use 2023-05-11

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GoZero AWP2788BK Hydration bottle

Date of Use 2023-05-11

03/09/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent bottle

Keeps cold or warm water at its temparature for a LONG time. Bottle doesn't start to "smell" due to bacteria build up unlike any other bottles thanks to the UV technology. A real game change HOWEVER you should still clean where you drink from and the screw/seal area fromthe lid as the UV light of course does not reach here. HIGHLY recommended and its currently almost 50% off at amazon. DOWNSIDE: A premium sleeve option like LarQ do would be great. Whether it comes with it or if it's a purchasable add-on. I've taken my "rubber sleeve base" and Rubber grip from another water bottle and coffee mug and slid it onto this. As it's wider than my other flask its REALLY needed for a good grip or you'll risk damaging a premium bottle

Pros

Great size, keeps bottle clean and cold/warm

Cons

A premium sleeve option like LarQ do would be great.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GoZero AWP2788BK Hydration bottle

Date of Use 2023-08-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GoZero AWP2788BK Hydration bottle

Date of Use 2023-08-02

06/01/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Water bottle of the Future

A water bottle that stays clean! What more could I want? I love all features of this bottle and am blessed to have received it

This review was made for GoZero Smart hydration AWP2788BK UV-C LED self-cleaning bottle (590ml)

This review was made for GoZero Smart hydration AWP2788BK UV-C LED self-cleaning bottle (590ml)

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Disclaimers

  1. Independently tested under laboratory conditions. Up to 99.999% of bacteria, and up to 99.9% of viruses.