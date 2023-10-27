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2 year warranty

All series

GoZero Smart UV-C LED purification bottle

Discontinued

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GoZeroSmart UV-C LED purification bottle

AWP2788YL/79

GoZero Smart UV-C LED purification bottle

Discontinued

Go to shop

Available in

Baby blue
Baby blue
Matte black
Matte black
Pine green
Pine green
Sunshine yellow
Sunshine yellow

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Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 226.9 kB
  • 27 October 2023

User manual

  • PDF file, 2.1 MB
  • 3 October 2022

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