2 year warranty
Natural Response teats are designed to look and feel like a breast. However, only the Natural Response teats are designed to behave like one, releasing milk only when your baby actively drinks.
The Philips Avent Natural Response teats are available in flow rates from 1 to 5 in the United States and Canada and from 1 to 6 in other countries. If you don't have the packaging anymore, you can recognise the teats by the following features:
Do not mix Natural teats with Natural Response teats, as this may confuse your baby's drinking pattern. Refer to the illustration below to see which teat you have.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCY966/12, SCY933/01, SCY961/02. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
How to prepare my Philips Avent bottle and teat for first use
Why is my new product packaged in a paper box?
Can I use Natural Response teat with the original Natural bottle?
How do I use the AirFree vent with the Avent Natural Response bottle?
How can I tell the difference between Natural and Natural Response teats?
Are my Philips Avent bottle-feeding products mutually compatible?
Why is there no age indication on the Natural Response teat packs?
How does my original Natural or Anti-colic teat compare to the Natural Response teats?
How do I assemble my Natural Response bottle and teat?
Why does my baby refuse the Natural Response teat?
Can I feed my baby thick food with the Natural Response teat?
Which Natural Response teat suits my baby best?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
What are the benefits of the Natural Response teat?