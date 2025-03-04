2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCY966/12, SCY933/01, SCY961/02. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
How to prepare my Philips Avent bottle and teat for first use
Why is my new product packaged in a paper box?
How do I assemble my Natural Response bottle and teat?
Which Natural Response teat suits my baby best?
Can I use Natural Response teat with the original Natural bottle?
How can I tell the difference between Natural and Natural Response teats?
Can I feed my baby thick food with the Natural Response teat?
How does my original Natural or Anti-colic teat compare to the Natural Response teats?
Why does my baby refuse the Natural Response teat?
Can I use the Natural Response teat without the AirFree Vent?
Why is there no age indication on the Natural Response teat packs?
How do I use the AirFree vent with the Avent Natural Response bottle?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
Are my Philips Avent bottle-feeding products mutually compatible?
What are the benefits of the Natural Response teat?