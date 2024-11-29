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  • Immerse on the go
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  • Immerse on the go
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  • Immerse on the go
  • Immerse on the go
  • Immerse on the go
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  • Immerse on the go
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  • Immerse on the go

True wireless headphones

TAT3509GY/97

3.1

| (16) Reviews

Available in

Grey
Grey
White
White

Immerse on the go

Always be in the perfect place to listen with the noise-canceling true wireless earbuds that react to your environment in real time. Music to videos to calls, they sound great with deep bass even if you’re listening at low volume.

See all benefits

Immerse on the go

  • Noise Canceling Pro

  • Natural sound. Dynamic Bass

  • Pocket-sized charging case

  • Up to 24 hours play time

Immerse with Noise Canceling Pro

Immerse with Noise Canceling Pro

Adaptive noise cancellation quickly reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. If you want to hear whats going on around you, Awareness Mode lets outside sounds back in. Quick Awareness enhances voices, so you can have a conversation without removing your headphones.

Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

These true wireless earbuds sound great, and you wont need to turn up the volume to get the best out of their 10 mm drivers. Activate Dynamic Bass via the left earbud, or the Philips Headphones app, and you can enjoy the full power of your favorite basslines even if listening quietly.

Always ready. Pocket-sized charging case and mono mode

Always ready. Pocket-sized charging case and mono mode

Head out with the small charging case in your pocket and your earbuds will always be ready for you. Theyll stay protected and charging when youre not using them, and mono mode means you can use either earbud while the other one charges.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.1

of 5

16

Reviews

29/11/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Incredible Sound and Comfort

I recently purchased these earbuds, and I couldn't be happier with my choice! The sound quality is phenomenal. I like the dynamic bass setting that enhances the bass even at low volumes. Whether I’m listening to music, podcasts, or taking calls, the audio experience is superb. The comfort level is great, too. They fit snugly in my ears without causing any discomfort, and the battery life is impressive. I selected the grey earbuds because I prefer muted color tones. The sleek and stylish design is a plus. The noise-canceling feature is great. Overall, these earbuds have met my expectations in every way. I highly recommend them to anyone who would like high-quality, reliable, and stylish earbuds.

Pros

Good sound, great bass at low volume, great noise cancelling, stylish and lightweight, great functionality using the Philips Headphones app

Cons

None so far

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT3509GY True wireless headphones

Date of Use 2024-10-29

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT3509GY True wireless headphones

Date of Use 2024-10-29

27/06/2025

Australia

Australia

Better then expected

At first didn't really thought it would be good at all, but after trying them it's probably one of the best wireless earphones I have ever used, highly recommend it.

Pros

Affordable, works well, good ANC, good battery.

Cons

Better connectivity between multiple devices, and maybe be able to turn the ANC on and off through the ear piece it self rather then the app.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT3509WT True wireless headphones

Date of Use 2024-05-27

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT3509WT True wireless headphones

Date of Use 2024-05-27

16/03/2025

Australia

Australia

Very clear bass i love it

Great quality product, worth every penny, great build quality

This review was made for TAT3509GY True wireless headphones

Date of Use 2025-02-16

This review was made for TAT3509GY True wireless headphones

Date of Use 2025-02-16

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