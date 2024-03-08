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2 year warranty

All series

1000 series In-ear true wireless headphones

Discontinued

Support

1000 seriesIn-ear true wireless headphones

TAT1215RD/97

1000 series In-ear true wireless headphones

Discontinued

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Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Red
Red
White
White

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Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 268.8 kB
  • 8 March 2024

User manual - English (US)

  • PDF file, 8.5 MB
  • 22 November 2023

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