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2 year warranty

All series

  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit
  • Feel the beat, love the fit

Earbuds headphones with mic

TAE2000BK/97

Available in

Black
Black
Light Blue
Light Blue
Orange
Orange
Purple
Purple
White
White

Feel the beat, love the fit

Put on the earbuds of these wired headphones and enjoy a lighter, more comfortable fit and superior sound quality. The earbuds also feature a USB-C connector, making them compatible with devices.

See all benefits

Feel the beat, love the fit

  • Comfort earbuds

  • In-line control

  • USB-C connector

  • Rich bass with crisp sound

Ergonomic fit for all day wear

Compact for wearing comfort, enjoy all-day listening comfort.

Rich bass, crisp sound no matter what you’re listening to

What's life on the go without your favorite tracks? These earbuds deliver rich bass from powerful 14.2 mm drivers. Enjoy comfortable listening from in-ear that fit just right.

Built-in mic. Switch from playlist to call in an instant

These great earbuds feature a built-in microphone that lets you switch easily from listening to tunes to taking calls so that you’ll always stay connected no matter what.

Technical Specifications

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