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2 year warranty
All series
Philips Avent Single electronic breast pump
Discontinued
Support
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User manual
All (5)
Other Questions (1)
Can I use my Philips Avent breast pump with any Avent products?
Is it still safe to use the honey-coloured BPA-free breast pump and/or feeding bottles?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
What are Philips Avent bottles and parts made of?
When should I buy a breast pump?
Breast milk storage bags
Breast milk storage cups
Breast pads
Nipple Protector
Comfort breast shell set
My Philips Avent breast pump is scratched or cracked
My Philips Avent breast pump doesn't release my breast
My nipple does not fit the breast pump. Which massage cushion size is suitable for me?
It hurts when using the Philips Avent breast pump.