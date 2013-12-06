2 year warranty
Discontinued
Designed for Comfort
Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release milk and can also affect your milk supply. So feeling comfortable and relaxed really helps. Our breast pump has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping.
Out and about set
Can also be used as a manual breast pump when that's more convenient
The gentle-draw vacuum of the Philips Avent breast pump mimics a baby's natural suckling action for comfortable efficacy
The unique active massage cushion is intended to help stimulate natural let-down
4.3
of 5
28
Reviews
96%
recommend this product
CSC85
06/12/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent Pump
I'm an exclusive expresser (9.5 months in) so this pump has done a lot of pumping! It is very easy to keep clean and I love that the electric part memorises different patterns quickly. The only issue I've had with it is the connection from the wire to the head. I had the wire replaced at around 3 months as it had stopped working and smelt burnt out. All was fine until recently - it just cuts out after about 5 seconds. The connection has always felt a little loose and I think the product could be improved by making the connection point stronger. I'm now using it manually. Otherwise it's been brilliant!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
CSC85
06/12/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent Pump
I'm an exclusive expresser (9.5 months in) so this pump has done a lot of pumping! It is very easy to keep clean and I love that the electric part memorises different patterns quickly. The only issue I've had with it is the connection from the wire to the head. I had the wire replaced at around 3 months as it had stopped working and smelt burnt out. All was fine until recently - it just cuts out after about 5 seconds. The connection has always felt a little loose and I think the product could be improved by making the connection point stronger. I'm now using it manually. Otherwise it's been brilliant!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
cbmb
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Really easy to use, efficient and small number of parts to keep clean
I read about the different pumps and decided to go with this one. I am so happy, it's very efficient, easy to use and easy to put together and take apart for cleaning.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump