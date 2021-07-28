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2 year warranty

All series

  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
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  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair

Discontinued

OneBladeReplacement blade

QP610/50

4.3
| (61) Reviews | 87% recommend this product
Trim, edge & shave any length of hair
Its dual protection system: a glide coating combined with rounded tips, makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter which powers through any length of hair
See all benefits
Philips OneBlade #1 Number 1 Brand logo

Choose Philips OneBlade, from the #1 Preferred electric Grooming Brand1

Compatible products
OneBlade

OneBlade

QP2520/30

Designed to cut hair, not skin

Trim, edge & shave any length of hair

  • Trim, edge and shave

  • 1 x Original Body Blade & 1 Body Kit

  • Fits with all OneBlade handles

  • Stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel

Unique OneBlade Technology

Unique OneBlade Technology

The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Its dual protection system a glide coating combined with rounded tips makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter which powers through any length of hair.

Fits on all OneBlade handles

Fits on all OneBlade handles

Fits with OneBlade (QP14xx, QP25xx, QP26xx, QP27xx, QP28xx) and OneBlade Pro (QP65xx, QP66xx)

Blade that doesn't fade easily

Blade that doesn't fade easily

Durable stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel. When the replacement indicator - eject icon - will appear on the blade, the blade performance may no longer be optimal. It is time to consider changing the blade for the best shaving experience

Technical Specifications

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Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

61

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

28/07/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Work just like it says on the box

Work great For fills all my need Work just like the box says

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP610/50 Replacement electric shaver blade with 2 accessories

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP610/50 Replacement electric shaver blade with 2 accessories

30/10/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Philips employee

Super safe and effective!

[Employee of philipsglobal] A really great product. Easy to use and saves me so much time when grooming!

Pros

Fast, safe, efficient

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP610/50 Replacement electric shaver blade with 2 accessories

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP610/50 Replacement electric shaver blade with 2 accessories

30/10/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Philips employee

Super safe and effective!

[Employee of philipsglobal] A really great product. Easy to use and saves me so much time when grooming!

Pros

Fast, safe, efficient

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP610/50 Replacement electric shaver blade with 2 accessories

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade QP610/50 Replacement electric shaver blade with 2 accessories

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 

  1. For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.