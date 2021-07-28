2 year warranty
Discontinued
Trim, edge and shave
1 x Original Body Blade & 1 Body Kit
Fits with all OneBlade handles
Stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel
The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Its dual protection system a glide coating combined with rounded tips makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter which powers through any length of hair.
Fits with OneBlade (QP14xx, QP25xx, QP26xx, QP27xx, QP28xx) and OneBlade Pro (QP65xx, QP66xx)
Durable stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel. When the replacement indicator - eject icon - will appear on the blade, the blade performance may no longer be optimal. It is time to consider changing the blade for the best shaving experience
4.3
of 5
61
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
Pinky 86
28/07/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Work just like it says on the box
Work great For fills all my need Work just like the box says
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP610/50 Replacement electric shaver blade with 2 accessories
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP610/50 Replacement electric shaver blade with 2 accessories
DJK1978
30/10/2019
United Kingdom
Philips employee
Super safe and effective!
[Employee of philipsglobal] A really great product. Easy to use and saves me so much time when grooming!
Pros
Fast, safe, efficient
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP610/50 Replacement electric shaver blade with 2 accessories
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP610/50 Replacement electric shaver blade with 2 accessories
DJK1978
30/10/2019
United Kingdom
Philips employee
Super safe and effective!
[Employee of philipsglobal] A really great product. Easy to use and saves me so much time when grooming!
Pros
Fast, safe, efficient
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP610/50 Replacement electric shaver blade with 2 accessories
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP610/50 Replacement electric shaver blade with 2 accessories
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.