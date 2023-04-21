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  • Unmatched skin protection for down there
  • Unmatched skin protection for down there
  • Unmatched skin protection for down there
  • Unmatched skin protection for down there
  • Unmatched skin protection for down there
  • Unmatched skin protection for down there
  • Unmatched skin protection for down there
  • Unmatched skin protection for down there
  • Unmatched skin protection for down there
  • Unmatched skin protection for down there
  • Unmatched skin protection for down there
  • Unmatched skin protection for down there
  • Unmatched skin protection for down there
  • Unmatched skin protection for down there
  • Unmatched skin protection for down there
  • Unmatched skin protection for down there
  • Unmatched skin protection for down there
  • Unmatched skin protection for down there

OneBlade IntimateSkinProtect Blade

QP229/50

4.1

| (204) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

Unmatched skin protection for down there

Philips OneBlade Intimate is designed for gentle shaving in sensitive areas. Its unique skin protector provides you with an extra layer of confidence, when grooming your intimate areas.

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Philips OneBlade #1 Number 1 Brand logo

Choose Philips OneBlade, from the #1 Preferred electric Grooming Brand1

Compatible products
OneBlade

OneBlade
Intimate

QP1924/15

OneBlade

OneBlade
Intimate

QP1924/20

For Intimate areas

Unmatched skin protection for down there

  • For intimate areas

  • 2 x SkinProtect Blade

  • Fits on all OneBlade Handles

  • Each blade lasts up to 4 months **

Cuts through hair, not your confidence

Cuts through hair, not your confidence

OneBlade’s unique technology is built to make grooming feel easy. Its fast-moving cutter (12.000 x/min) powers through hair quickly and efficiently, whether you’re trimming stubble, shaping your beard or shaving down there.

Extra layer of protection on sensitive areas

Extra layer of protection on sensitive areas

The OneBlade SkinProtect blade adds an extra layer of confidence where you need it most. Its protective design follows every curve and corner of sensitive areas like armpits and intimate zones without going too close—built to keep grooming comfortable with your intimate shaver.

Blades made to last*, easy to replace

Blades made to last*, easy to replace

OneBlade's durable stainless steel blades are designed for long lasting sharpness. For best results, replace your blade every 4 months*.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

204

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

21/04/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent

I'm extremely happy with your product. I find it makes shaving a lot quicker.

Pros

Makes shaving quicker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips OneBlade QP230/50 3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades

Date of Use 2021-04-21

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips OneBlade QP230/50 3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades

Date of Use 2021-04-21

05/04/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

The best razor I’ve ever owned.

I have very sensitive skin so have never enjoyed shaving. The OneBlade is amazing, a close shave with no nicks or cuts. I was so impressed that I went back to the store the next day and bought a few to give to friends.

Pros

Close shave wet or dry

Cons

None!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips OneBlade QP230/50 3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades

Date of Use 2022-12-05

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips OneBlade QP230/50 3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades

Date of Use 2022-12-05

09/07/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product for those that like a little stubble

I love this shaver. It gives me a cleaner shave and closer shave than my other electric razor. It’s not like baby bum smooth but I like my little bit of stubble. Got to admit though it does go close enough to the point where you are supposed to have a shave. I love it and give it 5* I normally just use my electric other brand shaver and it leaves more stubble but this Philips one gets a much closer shave. Love how it just glides through the stubble.

Pros

As a shaver everyday it keeps me looking fresh and clean

Cons

The blade can be easily broken when trying to get it off and replace it. It happened to my last one and it was the actual prong attached to the shaver itself that snapped so the whole shaver was broken.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips OneBlade QP230/50 3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades

Date of Use 2022-03-08

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips OneBlade QP230/50 3-pack recyclable replacement shaver blades

Date of Use 2022-03-08

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 

  1. For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.