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2 year warranty
Fitness and massager
All series
Recovery & Relaxation Multifunctional Kneeding Pillow
Discontinued
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PPM4301GY/79
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Localized Commercial Leaflet
User Manual
All (3)
Can the product cover of the PPM4301 back massager be removed? How can I clean it?
What do the orange and blue lights represent when the PPM4301 back massager is in use?
Why does the PPM4301 back massager make noise during use?
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