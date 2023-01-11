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Discontinued

Recovery & RelaxationMultifunctional Kneeding Pillow

PPM4301GY/79

4.4

| (5) Reviews

Relax & Massage, with or without 42°C hot compress

Beautiful materials and appearance. Two 3D massage nodes, with or without 42°C hot compress, to massage different parts of the body. It soothes muscles, promotes blood circulation, and gives you a deep relaxation experience.

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Supporting pain relieve and muscles relaxation

Relax & Massage, with or without 42°C hot compress

  • 3D rotating massage nodes

  • Hot compress 42±3 °C

  • One-key control

3D massage provides a comfortable experience

Using two 3D massage nodes, you can simulate the massage action of manually pressing, pushing and kneading for a more thorough massage.

Select the modes to meet different needs

There are 4 modes available: clockwise kneading, counterclockwise kneading, clockwise heating kneading and counterclockwise heating kneading. Various modes can meet for the relaxation needs of different parts of body at any time. You can easily enjoy favorite massage experience.

Heating helps promote blood circulation and relax muscles

When kneading, apply a constant temperature at about 42 degrees to promote blood circulation, relieve pain and relax muscles.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

5

Reviews

3
2
1

11/01/2023

Australia

Australia

Life saver after a long day on my feet

This little gem of a massager is perfect. At the end of a hard day, I set some time aside for self care. Even if it’s 5 mins, I use this on my lower back or my legs especially when I’ve been on my feet all day.

This review was made for Recovery & Relaxation PPM4301GY Multifunctional Kneeding Pillow

This review was made for Recovery & Relaxation PPM4301GY Multifunctional Kneeding Pillow

12/12/2022

Australia

Australia

Amazing

I liked that there is a heating option so you get heat whilst using it, I used it on my neck and shoulders after a big day st work and would definitely recommend

This review was made for Recovery & Relaxation PPM4301GY Multifunctional Kneeding Pillow

This review was made for Recovery & Relaxation PPM4301GY Multifunctional Kneeding Pillow

12/12/2022

Australia

Australia

Great product but not that convenient

This product does the job as it really helped me with a muscle I pulled. The only downfall is that it’s corded n the cord isn’t that long so I had to sit on the floor next to the switch to use it. It would be a perfect little addition to my fitness journey if this was cordless.

This review was made for Recovery & Relaxation PPM4301GY Multifunctional Kneeding Pillow

This review was made for Recovery & Relaxation PPM4301GY Multifunctional Kneeding Pillow

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