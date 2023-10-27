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2 year warranty
Fitness and massager
All series
Recovery & Relaxation Tap and Punch Massage Shawl
Discontinued
Support
PPM3321GY/79
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Localized Commercial Leaflet
User Manual
All (3)
Can people with shoulder wounds use the PPM3321 massage shawl?
How do I clean the PPM3321 massage shawl?
Why does only one side of the PPM3321 massage shawl vibrate during use?
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