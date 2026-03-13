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2 year warranty

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PerfectCare Performer Steam generator iron

Discontinued

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PerfectCare PerformerSteam generator iron

GC8712/00

PerfectCare Performer Steam generator iron

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Eco passport Philips PerfectCare Performer Steam generator iron - English (US)

  • PDF file, 128 kB
  • 13 March 2026

EU Declaration of conformity Philips PerfectCare Performer Steam generator iron GC8712 - English (US)

  • PDF file, 651.4 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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