2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC8712/00
Ultra-fast ironing
Philips PerfectCare Performer steam generator iron ensures a true simple, powerful, and no burn ironing experience. The powerful continuous steam pentrates deeply and continusely into the fibre to remove creasely easily.
Max 6 bar pump pressure
Up to 360 g steam boost
1.8 L water tank capacity
with detachable water tank
With OptimalTEMP technology you'll no longer have to waste time changing temperature settings, waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Iron fabrics from jeans to silk, with guaranteed no burns thanks to the perfect combination of temperature and continuous powerful steam.
Innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burn on all ironable fabrics. As well as the reassurance this provides whilst ironing, it also means you can leave the hot iron soleplate directly on your cotton ironing board without causing any damage. This helps to reduce any discomfort to your wrists, as you won't need to lift the iron to and from its base as often.
An ultra-fast ironing experience can be yours with revolutionary technology. The powerful and continuous steam tackles even rough creases, and thicker fabrics are smoothed out with ease and speed. Plus there's an extra steam boost if needed, perfect for vertical steaming or stubborn creases.
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