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2 year warranty

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PerfectCare Compact Essential Steam generator iron

Discontinued

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PerfectCare Compact EssentialSteam generator iron

GC6815/20

PerfectCare Compact Essential Steam generator iron

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

GC6800_4239 001 1379 2_QSG_EN&DE

  • PDF file, 1009.7 kB
  • 13 March 2026

EU DECLARATION OF CONFORMITY - English (US)

  • PDF file, 636.6 kB
  • 24 March 2026

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