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2 year warranty

All series

  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*
  • Iron faster with 2x more steam*

Discontinued

PerfectCare Compact EssentialSteam generator iron

GC6815/20

1 award

Iron faster with 2x more steam*

Powerful, continuous steam works faster than a steam iron - with no temperature or steam settings required thanks to OptimalTEMP technology. Compact and lightweight for easy storage.

See all benefits

Guaranteed not to burn*

Iron faster with 2x more steam*

  • Max 6 bar pump pressure

  • Up to 360 g steam boost

  • 1.3 L fixed water tank

  • Compact design

Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.

OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

Iron everything from jeans to silk without adjusting the temperature. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there’s no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, anytime

No burns – guaranteed

No burns – guaranteed

Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Disclaimers

  1. On all ironable fabrics

  2. Compared to Philips steam iron PowerLife

  3. up to 30% energy savings based on IEC 603311, compared to FastCare Compact in MAX temperature setting