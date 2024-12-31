2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC6815/20
Iron faster with 2x more steam*
Powerful, continuous steam works faster than a steam iron - with no temperature or steam settings required thanks to OptimalTEMP technology. Compact and lightweight for easy storage.
Max 6 bar pump pressure
Up to 360 g steam boost
1.3 L fixed water tank
Compact design
Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.
Iron everything from jeans to silk without adjusting the temperature. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there’s no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, anytime
Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.
Awards
Reviews
On all ironable fabrics
Compared to Philips steam iron PowerLife
up to 30% energy savings based on IEC 603311, compared to FastCare Compact in MAX temperature setting