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2 year warranty
Ironing
All series
EasySpeed Plus Steam iron
Discontinued
Support
GC2142/49
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Important Information Manual Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
User Manual Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron
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How do I descale my Philips Steam Iron?
My Philips Steam Iron does not produce steam
My Philips Steam Iron is leaking from its soleplate
My Philips Steam Iron does not heat up anymore
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