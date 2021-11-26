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  • Fast from start to finish
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  • Fast from start to finish
  • Fast from start to finish
  • Fast from start to finish
  • Fast from start to finish
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  • Fast from start to finish
  • Fast from start to finish
  • Fast from start to finish

Discontinued

EasySpeed PlusSteam iron

GC2142/49

4.4
| (58) Reviews | 94% recommend this product

1 award

Fast from start to finish
EasySpeed Plus speeds up ironing with powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, non-stick soleplate for easy gliding, and our drip-stop system to prevent leakage. That's three easy ways to make fast work of your ironing.
See all benefits

Speeds up your ironing in 3 ways

Fast from start to finish

  • 2000 W

  • 100 g steam boost

  • 25 g/min continuous steam

  • Non-stick soleplate

2000 W to heat up quickly

2000 W to heat up quickly

Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

Up to 100 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

Up to 100 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

Steam output up to 25 g/min for strong, steady performance

Steam output up to 25 g/min for strong, steady performance

Strong and consistent steam output penetrates more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

58

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

26/11/2021

New Zealand

New Zealand

Love this iron!

I chose this iron over other more expensive I brands as it is light and easily managed by elderly arthritic hands. It heats up quickly and responds efficiently to the different temperature settings. I like the choice of spray, steam (or no steam). All in all good value.

Pros

Many.

Cons

There was no water fill container with the iron.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2142/49 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2142/49 Steam iron

03/12/2019

New Zealand

New Zealand

Why did I wait so long before getting this iron.

The price was at half price in Farmers sale this year

Pros

Light and easy to use.

Cons

The cord is not easy to wrap around the iron.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2143/29 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2143/29 Steam iron

30/06/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Very pleased with iron

Very pleased with this iron, it is light to use and does the job well!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC1437/80 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC1437/80 Steam iron

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