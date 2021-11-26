2 year warranty
Discontinued
2000 W
100 g steam boost
25 g/min continuous steam
Non-stick soleplate
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.
Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.
Strong and consistent steam output penetrates more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.
Awards
4.4
of 5
58
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
Jackster37
26/11/2021
New Zealand
Love this iron!
I chose this iron over other more expensive I brands as it is light and easily managed by elderly arthritic hands. It heats up quickly and responds efficiently to the different temperature settings. I like the choice of spray, steam (or no steam). All in all good value.
Pros
Many.
Cons
There was no water fill container with the iron.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2142/49 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2142/49 Steam iron
LMargaret
03/12/2019
New Zealand
Why did I wait so long before getting this iron.
The price was at half price in Farmers sale this year
Pros
Light and easy to use.
Cons
The cord is not easy to wrap around the iron.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2143/29 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2143/29 Steam iron
White*Angel
30/06/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Very pleased with iron
Very pleased with this iron, it is light to use and does the job well!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1437/80 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1437/80 Steam iron