2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: BRL138/00, BRL128/00, BRR454/00. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Is it safe to use a shaving foil on my entire body?
How do I shave or trim different body parts to get the best results?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
How do I get the best results with my Philips lady shaver?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips depilation device?
I have a nickel allergy. Can I use this appliance?
Why does my product take longer to charge than expected?
How can I remove and attach the shaving head of my Philips Lady Shaver?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
How do I attach the comb to my Philips bikini trimmer?
Why is there no adapter provided with the product?
What can I use to charge my USB-charging Philips products?