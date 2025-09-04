2 year warranty
Yes, your Philips lady shaver is waterproof and can be safely used with water. For safety reasons, this shaver can only be used cordless, and therefore, will not turn on if it is plugged in. Please refer to the video below for more information on cordless use.
Tip: Although your model may differ from the one shown in the video, the same principles apply.
The information on this page applies to the following models: BRL128/00, BRL138/00, BRL126/00. Click here to show more product numbers ›
I have a nickel allergy. Can I use this appliance?
Why does my product take longer to charge than expected?
How can I remove and attach the shaving head of my Philips lady shaver?
Can I use my Philips lady shaver in the shower or bath?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips depilation device?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
How do I clean my Philips lady shaver?
Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?
How do I charge my Philips lady shaver?
Why is there no adapter provided with the product?
What can I use to charge my USB-charging Philips products?