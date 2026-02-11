My Philips Epilator is not working

Some Philips epilators only work when plugged in, while others are cordless and must be charged before use. Check the packaging or user manual to see which type you have.

Cordless epilators

For safety reasons, cordless epilators do not switch on while they are connected to an electric socket. Unplug your epilator from the electric socket and try switching it on again.

Corded epilators

Corded epilators only work when plugged into an electric socket. Plug your epilator into an electric socket and try switching it on again.