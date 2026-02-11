My Philips Epilator is not working

2 year warranty
If your Philips epilator isn't working properly, there could be several reasons. Use the guide below to solve the issue.
The information on this page applies to the following models: BRE770/92, BRE740/10, BRE710/00. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Will I damage the lymphatic vessels in my armpit when I use the epilator?
Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
Is it safe to use a shaving foil on my entire body?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips depilation device?
How do I change the speed settings of my Philips Epilator?
How do I attach the comb to my Philips bikini trimmer?
How do I charge my Philips Epilator?