I bought this unit a few weeks back to play my selection of vinyl that’s been gathering dust for a few years. I don’t have the space for a full hi fi system so thought a Bluetooth unit would be interesting. First - the good. The unit looks great, it’s very stylish and the built-in speaker sounds good. The initial set-up, or whatever you want to call putting the lid and plugging things in, was simple enough despite some mildly confusing stuff in the pictures-only quick-start manual. It does sound good, but I appreciate that it’s a Bluetooth digital signal gong to a speaker doing D2A conversion so there is only ever so much good it can be. But for my purposes, it’s great. The mediocre - and I can’t tell honestly if this is the unit or the receiving device: the Bluetooth connectivity is … well it’s fine when it’s connected. But getting it to connect to an Echo (gen 2) is painful. I ask the echo to connect and set the turntable to connect and after a few false starts it normally gets connected. But it does take multiple minutes every single time. The volume to the speaker always defaults to extremely low and I have to turn up the volume on the device to max and the echo to what would normally be very loud. The bad - the lack of any sensible user interface on the device is a pain. The two LEDs don’t really cut it. It’s not exactly clear what a brown LED means and the writing on the device to explain is small enough that I can’t read it easily. Once it’s all set up it’s ok, but my partner tried using it and failed to understand what the single control dial does. Along with this - the writing on the turntable switches for speed and auto-stop is matt black raised plastic on a black background. Impossible to read without a light source and being very close. The mobile app feels kindof pointless. I guess if I was in a Philips strong home then it may have more purpose but all it really helps with is turning on Bluetooth and connecting new devices. So. Is it good? Would I buy it again knowing what I know now? Maybe? Keep the look and the sound quality, but I’d want a more user-friendly UI/UX.