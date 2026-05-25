2 year warranty
TAV3000B/79
The Stevie
Vinyl singles and LPs. Gramophone records. Playlists. Vibe to it all with the retro Bluetooth® turntable that spins as good as it streams. You don’t even need separate speakers to party—this deck has its stereo speakers built right in.
Retro design, modern sound
3-speed turntable
Bluetooth® 5.4
Bass-reflex speakers
It might look like your uncle’s deck, but this turntable is right up to date with its rich, warm sound and modern functionality. The all-in-one design fits perfectly on desks and sideboards—plus you get Bluetooth® convenience and our handy companion app to go with your vinyl.
From crate-digging finds to your most prized limited editions, you can spin 33 1/3 and 45 records—or even listen to 78 rpm gramophone records from way back in the day. Simply slide the selector to select the speed you want, then sit back and get lost in the music.
Two-way Bluetooth® connectivity lets you stream playlists to the turntable’s built-in speakers—or play your records through your wireless speakers or headphones. You can also broadcast music from this record player to as many Auracast™-compatible speakers as you want.
4.0
of 5
6
Reviews
Jopo97
25/05/2026
United Kingdom
Amazing Connectivity And Great Sound
My wife and I had been talking about getting a record player for years, but we wanted one that we could incorporate into our current living room and that could be used for more than just a record player. This Bluetooth speaker/record player was the perfect fit for us. It is super simple to setup and navigate through the different input/output methods using the dials and buttons on the front. Although it has a lot of functionality and connectivity options, I find that the footprint and aesthetic is very clean and simple in which I quite like. It doesn't stand out like a sore thumb, instead sort of blends into the room. It fits perfectly in our TV unit with plenty room to spare. It can play all 33⅓ , 45, and 78 RPM records in a single player which is great. It is super easy to change the speed, lower the arm and turn on/off auto stop with the included controls on the top of the player. We did test it out with a small 7 inch vinyl and did find that initially, when there was low bass or low sound, that the sound would actually just cut out, even when coming from a vinyl and not the Bluetooth functionality. This obviously not being great and a bit of an issue, I found that the solution being to download the Philips Entertainment app, and to change the sound settings to either up the bass, or to increase the sound level overall. Something to consider if you expect it to be flawless out of the box. Overall very pleased with the quality and functionality of this speaker / record player.
Pros
Lots Of Connectivity, Configurable Through App, Clean Aesthetic
Cons
Sound Needs Configuring With App
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Retro TAV3000B Bluetooth® turntable
Date of Use 2026-05-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Retro TAV3000B Bluetooth® turntable
Date of Use 2026-05-15
Boley
01/01/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great value
Looks good and sounds great really good quality as Phillips products always have been
This review was made for Retro TAV3000B Bluetooth® turntable
Date of Use 2025-12-01
This review was made for Retro TAV3000B Bluetooth® turntable
Date of Use 2025-12-01
julz83
10/12/2025
United Kingdom
Retro tech with modern twist
What a great vinyl record player for those who want to pay tribute to a retro technology but don't want to sacrifice modern trends and pay a fortune. Not only does it play 33⅓ , 45, and even 78 RPM records, but it also supports Bluetooth streaming, so you can listen to your favourite digital media via the powerful 12W speakers. I love the simple aesthetics of this player as it can get a bit overwhelming with all the knobs and pulls. The connection is very simple, you just use the Philips Entertainment phone app to link both and then control your record from your mobile device. Luckily, the app is also quite minimalistic in its UI but rather capable in settings as you can adjust sound settings, bass, treble, control music, change source, connect to Autacast and much more. The audio quality is actually pretty impressive for the price point and amateur ears but it also very much depends on the quality of vinyl or digital track so make sure you invest in good music as well.
Pros
Built in Bluetooth, contemporary design, can be controlled via app
Cons
none for this price point
This review was made for Retro TAV3000B Bluetooth® turntable
Date of Use 2024-11-10
This review was made for Retro TAV3000B Bluetooth® turntable
Date of Use 2024-11-10
The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast™ word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.