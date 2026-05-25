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RetroBluetooth® turntable

TAV3000B/79

4

| (6) Reviews

The Stevie

Vinyl singles and LPs. Gramophone records. Playlists. Vibe to it all with the retro Bluetooth® turntable that spins as good as it streams. You don’t even need separate speakers to party—this deck has its stereo speakers built right in.

See all benefits

The Stevie

  • Retro design, modern sound

  • 3-speed turntable

  • Bluetooth® 5.4

  • Bass-reflex speakers

Looks from back then, sound from now

Looks from back then, sound from now

It might look like your uncle’s deck, but this turntable is right up to date with its rich, warm sound and modern functionality. The all-in-one design fits perfectly on desks and sideboards—plus you get Bluetooth® convenience and our handy companion app to go with your vinyl.

3-speed belt-driven turntable. Plays all your records

3-speed belt-driven turntable. Plays all your records

From crate-digging finds to your most prized limited editions, you can spin 33 1/3 and 45 records—or even listen to 78 rpm gramophone records from way back in the day. Simply slide the selector to select the speed you want, then sit back and get lost in the music.

Streams tunes too. Two-way Bluetooth® and Auracast™

Streams tunes too. Two-way Bluetooth® and Auracast™

Two-way Bluetooth® connectivity lets you stream playlists to the turntable’s built-in speakers—or play your records through your wireless speakers or headphones. You can also broadcast music from this record player to as many Auracast™-compatible speakers as you want.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

6

Reviews

4
2

25/05/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing Connectivity And Great Sound

My wife and I had been talking about getting a record player for years, but we wanted one that we could incorporate into our current living room and that could be used for more than just a record player. This Bluetooth speaker/record player was the perfect fit for us. It is super simple to setup and navigate through the different input/output methods using the dials and buttons on the front. Although it has a lot of functionality and connectivity options, I find that the footprint and aesthetic is very clean and simple in which I quite like. It doesn't stand out like a sore thumb, instead sort of blends into the room. It fits perfectly in our TV unit with plenty room to spare. It can play all 33⅓ , 45, and 78 RPM records in a single player which is great. It is super easy to change the speed, lower the arm and turn on/off auto stop with the included controls on the top of the player. We did test it out with a small 7 inch vinyl and did find that initially, when there was low bass or low sound, that the sound would actually just cut out, even when coming from a vinyl and not the Bluetooth functionality. This obviously not being great and a bit of an issue, I found that the solution being to download the Philips Entertainment app, and to change the sound settings to either up the bass, or to increase the sound level overall. Something to consider if you expect it to be flawless out of the box. Overall very pleased with the quality and functionality of this speaker / record player.

Pros

Lots Of Connectivity, Configurable Through App, Clean Aesthetic

Cons

Sound Needs Configuring With App

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Retro TAV3000B Bluetooth® turntable

Date of Use 2026-05-15

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Retro TAV3000B Bluetooth® turntable

Date of Use 2026-05-15

01/01/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great value

Looks good and sounds great really good quality as Phillips products always have been

This review was made for Retro TAV3000B Bluetooth® turntable

Date of Use 2025-12-01

This review was made for Retro TAV3000B Bluetooth® turntable

Date of Use 2025-12-01

10/12/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Retro tech with modern twist

What a great vinyl record player for those who want to pay tribute to a retro technology but don't want to sacrifice modern trends and pay a fortune. Not only does it play 33⅓ , 45, and even 78 RPM records, but it also supports Bluetooth streaming, so you can listen to your favourite digital media via the powerful 12W speakers. I love the simple aesthetics of this player as it can get a bit overwhelming with all the knobs and pulls. The connection is very simple, you just use the Philips Entertainment phone app to link both and then control your record from your mobile device. Luckily, the app is also quite minimalistic in its UI but rather capable in settings as you can adjust sound settings, bass, treble, control music, change source, connect to Autacast and much more. The audio quality is actually pretty impressive for the price point and amateur ears but it also very much depends on the quality of vinyl or digital track so make sure you invest in good music as well.

Pros

Built in Bluetooth, contemporary design, can be controlled via app

Cons

none for this price point

This review was made for Retro TAV3000B Bluetooth® turntable

Date of Use 2024-11-10

This review was made for Retro TAV3000B Bluetooth® turntable

Date of Use 2024-11-10

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Disclaimers

  1. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast™ word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.