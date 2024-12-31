2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAPN505BK/00
Always there. No distractions
Stay focused with the wireless noise-canceling in-ear headphones that give you up to 14 hours play time. The lightweight neckband makes it easy to keep these headphones close. Up-to-the-minute smart functionality keeps you organized.
13mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
Black
Neckband
No matter what your day holds, these wireless in-ear headphones keep going. A single charge takes just 2 hours, and gives you 14 hours of play time. If you need even more power, just 5 minutes on charge will give you another 2 hours play.
Leave it all behind with Active Noise Canceling. Shut off the noise of a train or busy office at the touch of a button. If you're out and about, you can listen to your music and stay tuned to the noise of the street in Awareness Mode.
Take a call, pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you're talking. When you're listening to music and podcasts, perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver clear, detailed sound.
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