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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Hi-Res Audio wireless in-ear headphones

TAPN505BK/00

Always there. No distractions

Stay focused with the wireless noise-canceling in-ear headphones that give you up to 14 hours play time. The lightweight neckband makes it easy to keep these headphones close. Up-to-the-minute smart functionality keeps you organized.

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Hi-Res Audio wireless ANC neckband

Always there. No distractions

  • 13mm drivers/closed-back

  • In-ear

  • Black

  • Neckband

14 hours play time (9 hours with Active Noise Canceling)

No matter what your day holds, these wireless in-ear headphones keep going. A single charge takes just 2 hours, and gives you 14 hours of play time. If you need even more power, just 5 minutes on charge will give you another 2 hours play.

Active Noise Canceling. No distractions

Leave it all behind with Active Noise Canceling. Shut off the noise of a train or busy office at the touch of a button. If you're out and about, you can listen to your music and stay tuned to the noise of the street in Awareness Mode.

Detailed sound. Powerful bass

Take a call, pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you're talking. When you're listening to music and podcasts, perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver clear, detailed sound.

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