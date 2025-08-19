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  • Clear calls. Great sound.
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  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
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  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.
  • Clear calls. Great sound.

New

Over-ear wireless headphones

TAH8507BK/00

1

| (1) Review

Clear calls. Great sound.

Whether in the office, at home or commuting between the two, these over-ear wireless headphones with an attachable mic are made for business. Advanced noise cancellation removes environmental distractions, and you get clear calls for every meeting too!

See all benefits

Clear calls. Great sound.

  • Noise Cancelling Pro

  • Clear calls. Attachable mic

  • Bluetooth multipoint

  • Up to 55 hours play time

Sleek design with Noise Canceling Pro

Sleek design with Noise Canceling Pro

These lightweight, wireless headphones look great and let you focus on what you want to hear. Advanced noise cancelation filters out unwanted sounds from the outside world. Awareness mode lets you bring the world back in when you need to.

Great audio from 40 mm drivers

Great audio from 40 mm drivers

Perfectly tuned 40 mm drivers deliver great detail and bass for every song or podcast. Use the included audio cable to plug in for hi-res audio from your favorite streaming service. When you're done, the hard case keeps the headphones safe.

Bluetooth multipoint. Connect to two devices at once

Bluetooth multipoint. Connect to two devices at once

Watch a movie on your tablet. Take a call on your phone. With Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, you can connect up to two smart devices to the headphones simultaneously. Switch between them as you need!

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

19/08/2025

Singapore

Singapore

No ear pad replacement service from Philips

Lousy after service support. Don't ever buy headset from Philips. When i called your customer service helpdesk (+65 62867333). I was told that there is no philips service centre to provide ear pad replacement. this is very disappointed to hear from your customer service centre staff told me this. These Ear pads are design by philips and there is no service centre to support for such replacement. I'm very disappointed to hear that. I hope your management can look into this issue and give me the support for this. Futhermore, there is no youtube videos on how to do the replacement of ear pads of this philips headset TAH8507HS with Serial No. HSPN2308000285. VERY BAD AFTER SERVICE SUPPORT FROM PHILIPs.

Pros

None!

Cons

Lousy after sales support. No replacement after service support!!

This review was made for TAH8507BK Over-ear wireless headphones

Date of Use 2023-08-19

This review was made for TAH8507BK Over-ear wireless headphones

Date of Use 2023-08-19

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Disclaimers

  1. Battery life during playback is approximate and may vary depending on usage conditions.