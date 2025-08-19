2 year warranty
New
TAH8507BK/00
Clear calls. Great sound.
Whether in the office, at home or commuting between the two, these over-ear wireless headphones with an attachable mic are made for business. Advanced noise cancellation removes environmental distractions, and you get clear calls for every meeting too!
Noise Cancelling Pro
Clear calls. Attachable mic
Bluetooth multipoint
Up to 55 hours play time
These lightweight, wireless headphones look great and let you focus on what you want to hear. Advanced noise cancelation filters out unwanted sounds from the outside world. Awareness mode lets you bring the world back in when you need to.
Perfectly tuned 40 mm drivers deliver great detail and bass for every song or podcast. Use the included audio cable to plug in for hi-res audio from your favorite streaming service. When you're done, the hard case keeps the headphones safe.
Watch a movie on your tablet. Take a call on your phone. With Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, you can connect up to two smart devices to the headphones simultaneously. Switch between them as you need!
1.0
of 5
1
Review
God of the world
19/08/2025
Singapore
No ear pad replacement service from Philips
Lousy after service support. Don't ever buy headset from Philips. When i called your customer service helpdesk (+65 62867333). I was told that there is no philips service centre to provide ear pad replacement. this is very disappointed to hear from your customer service centre staff told me this. These Ear pads are design by philips and there is no service centre to support for such replacement. I'm very disappointed to hear that. I hope your management can look into this issue and give me the support for this. Futhermore, there is no youtube videos on how to do the replacement of ear pads of this philips headset TAH8507HS with Serial No. HSPN2308000285. VERY BAD AFTER SERVICE SUPPORT FROM PHILIPs.
Pros
None!
Cons
Lousy after sales support. No replacement after service support!!
This review was made for TAH8507BK Over-ear wireless headphones
Date of Use 2023-08-19
This review was made for TAH8507BK Over-ear wireless headphones
Date of Use 2023-08-19
Battery life during playback is approximate and may vary depending on usage conditions.