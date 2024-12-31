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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Wireless noise cancelling headphones

TABH305BK/00

Big bold bass. No distractions.

Tune in to your sounds with big, bold bass. Tune out distractions with Active Noise Canceling (ANC). These wireless on-ear headphones are all about the beats you love. A single charge gives you up to 15 hours play time, even with ANC on.

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Big bold bass. No distractions.

  • 32mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

  • Full folding

15 hours play time with Active Noise Canceling (ANC) on

Active Noise Canceling (ANC) ensures the rumble of the train won't interfere with the boom of the beat. Want silence? Simply activate ANC without any music playing. You get up to 15 hours play time with ANC on, and 18 hours play time with ANC off. Charging time is just 2 hours via USB.

Big bass. 32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers

Take the dance floor with you. The 32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers keep the sound crisp and the bass big.

Weight is just 145.5 g. Feel light. Listen heavy

Weighing just 145.5 g, these wireless on-ear headphones let you bring the bass in real comfort. The headband is easily adjustable and so light you’ll barely feel it. The ear cups are soft and can be angled until they feel just right.

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